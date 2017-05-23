Santa Cruz building a a fiscal bridgea for future budget challenges

SANTA CRUZ >> Santa Cruz's has had little chance to enjoy its rebound from the recession, with future annual deficits looming and no city money available for major infrastructure projects. Since 2013, the city has seen an average annual growth of 5.8 percent in sales and use taxes and a 20 percent rise in transient occupancy taxes - both positive measures of city revenue growth.

