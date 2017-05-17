Report: Santa Cruz County Elections Department machines need to be replaced
Santa Cruz County Clerk Gail Pellerin teaches poll workers procedures for Election Day during a workshop in 2012. SANTA CRUZ >> The county's digital-voting equipment, while carefully stored and maintained, is discontinued and about a decade old, according to the Santa Cruz County Civil grand jury's 2016-2017 report released Wednesday.
