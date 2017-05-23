Quick Bites: Ulterior to close Saturday, May 27
Santa Cruz >> After 15 months, Ulterior, the restaurant operating out of the kitchen at Motiv, will cease operations Saturday, May 27. Run by Tighe Melville and chef Zachary Mazi, the restaurant began as LionFish SupperClub, throwing private dinners for the first nine months before moving into the Santa Cruz Food Lounge, where it had a weekly popup featuring foods from around the world. It became Ulterior and took up operations above Motive in February 2016.
