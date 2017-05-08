Quick Bites: Enjoy Mexican dinner at German/American Club
Santa Cruz >> The German/American Club will pair a Mexican dinner with a special program Saturday, May 20. The event will include a menu of carne asada, avocado salad and leche cake. There will be a program by Charlie Kieffer sharing the story of the Castro family, of which he is a descendant.
