Quick Bites: Celebrate Cinco de Mole on Friday
My Mom's Mole will hold its second annual Cinco de Mole starting at 5:30 p.m. Friday, May 5, at the Santa Cruz Food Lounge. Enjoy tequila-inspired craft cocktails, a full dinner menu, live music and a First Friday art exhibit by photographer Miguel Zafra.
