Pump Track Dedication at San Lorenzo Park Benchlands

On Saturday June 3rd at 11:00 am the Sunrise Rotary Club will dedicate the Bicycle Pump Track on the San Lorenzo Park Benchlands with a memorial plaque and present a check to the City of Santa Cruz for $25,000. The check is the second installment of a $50,000.00 commitment by the Club to this project.

