Protests at UC Santa Cruz, St. Olaf College Target Campus Racism

12 hrs ago Read more: Democracy Now

The protest came as students at the University of California at Santa Cruz held a sit-in at an administrative building in a protest charging the campus is hostile to African-American students. The African-Black Student Union is calling for a housing co-op for students of color and required diversity training for incoming students.

