Protests at UC Santa Cruz, St. Olaf College Target Campus Racism
The protest came as students at the University of California at Santa Cruz held a sit-in at an administrative building in a protest charging the campus is hostile to African-American students. The African-Black Student Union is calling for a housing co-op for students of color and required diversity training for incoming students.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Democracy Now.
Add your comments below
Santa Cruz Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Thorium power plant-Wave of the future??
|5 hr
|i fight back
|6
|Gay for Trump want throw down with North Korea
|5 hr
|just helping out
|5
|Heroin Highway - Map of heroin traffic in Santa... (May '10)
|5 hr
|Kelly
|43
|Grand jury indicts 13 alleged members of San Jo... (May '08)
|May 1
|Izzy
|117
|Thousands come out to WAMM Festival (Sep '08)
|Apr 29
|Brotherly Love
|242
|Review: Highland Meadows Apartments (Apr '11)
|Apr 28
|MELODY
|1,027
|DBS Lost (Jul '12)
|Apr 27
|Brotherly Love
|106
Find what you want!
Search Santa Cruz Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC