Preview: 'Howard Ikemoto: The Last Sh...

Preview: 'Howard Ikemoto: The Last Show' at Cabrillo College Gallery

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: Metro Santa Cruz

Roughly 20 years ago, I spent an afternoon with the celebrated artist and beloved Cabrillo College instructor Howard Ikemoto at his Eastside Santa Cruz studio, discussing the work that he was assembling for a show entitled "Chi: A Family Divided," a collection that both chronicled and explored the devastating impact that World War II had imposed on his family and his young childhood. "I'm still coming to terms with it all," he said at the time.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Metro Santa Cruz.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Cruz Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06) 9 hr Story Teller 4,847
News Aryan Nations recruiting again in northern Idaho (Apr '09) 10 hr Lottery Traitors ... 518
Should CA start their own universal health program 13 hr Brotherly Love 3
News From zero to Zero Motorcycles (Mar '09) Wed breaking records 12
Review: Highland Meadows Apartments (Apr '11) May 28 MARIBEL 1,040
News Heroin Highway - Map of heroin traffic in Santa... (May '10) May 26 incompetence 49
AA a cult (Aug '10) May 25 Wrong 25
See all Santa Cruz Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Cruz Forum Now

Santa Cruz Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Cruz Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Recession
  5. Microsoft
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. South Korea
  3. Tornado
  4. Mexico
  5. Egypt
 

Santa Cruz, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,198 • Total comments across all topics: 281,448,754

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC