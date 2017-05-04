Praiseworthy: Thank you leaders, for ...

Praiseworthy: Thank you leaders, for supporting S.B. 1

Santa Cruz Metropolitan Transit District would like to express their gratitude to Assemblymembers Mark Stone and Anna Caballero and state Sen. Bill Monning for their support of S.B. 1. SB1 will provide much-needed new resources that will augment the voter approved Measure D revenues, helping METRO sustain current levels of bus and paratransit services. In the short run, these new revenues will provide “local match” to leverage state and federal grants.

