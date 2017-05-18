Praiseworthy: Grateful for a safe pla...

Praiseworthy: Grateful for a safe place for my children to play

12 hrs ago Read more: Santa Cruz Sentinel

Kudos to Patrice Keet and her hard-working band of employees and volunteers who created and sustain the Santa Cruz Children's Museum of Discovery . Located in the Capitola Mall, on 41st Avenue, it is open every day and entrance fees are reasonable.

