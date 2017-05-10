Photo of the Day: Gender equality

Photo of the Day: Gender equality

Read more: Santa Cruz Sentinel

Pamphlets and postcards bring messages of equality, justice and fill a table at the Santa Cruz Museum of Art and History Tuesday evening as an event called 50/50 Day gets underway. The happening at the MAH, spearheaded by Santa Cruz County Women's March, had locals joining people from all 50 states and nearly 70 countries who held the first annual 50/50 Day, in a global conversation about what it will take to get to a more gender-balanced world in all sectors of society.

