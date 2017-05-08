Peninsula company buys Santa Cruz apartments for $40.68 million
An out-of-town company has acquired the 104-unit Oceanview Apartments, two blocks from West Cliff Drive and Monterey Bay, for $40.68 million, sending rents skyward. The sale price tops the $33 million paid last year for the 100-unit Breakwater Apartments in the Twin Lakes area.
