Parishes refuse to sign liability waivers for Santa Cruz County Jail visits
Hold harmless: “I hereby agree to release and hold harmless the County, its officers, agents, employees, and volunteers for any claim for personal injuries and damage to property that I, or anyone claiming under me or on my behalf, may incur arising out of or in any manner related to the performance of voluntary services.” Defend the county: “I further agree to indemnify, hold harmless and defend the County, its officers, agents, employees, and volunteers from any and all claims, demands, actions, judgments, costs, attorney's fees and damages of any kind for liability which the County may incur arising out of or in any manner related to the performance of voluntary services.” SANTA CRUZ >> When a table fell on a volunteer's foot at Rountree Medium Facility three months ago, Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office assessed its liability for all noncontracted jail ... (more)
Start the conversation, or Read more at Santa Cruz Sentinel.
Add your comments below
Santa Cruz Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Thorium power plant-Wave of the future??
|5 hr
|Brotherly Love
|9
|Gay for Trump want throw down with North Korea
|5 hr
|Brotherly Love
|8
|Cops and Courts: March 31, 2009 (Mar '09)
|5 hr
|George Martin
|32
|Heroin Highway - Map of heroin traffic in Santa... (May '10)
|Thu
|Kelly
|43
|Grand jury indicts 13 alleged members of San Jo... (May '08)
|May 1
|Izzy
|117
|Thousands come out to WAMM Festival (Sep '08)
|Apr 29
|Brotherly Love
|242
|Review: Highland Meadows Apartments (Apr '11)
|Apr 28
|MELODY
|1,027
Find what you want!
Search Santa Cruz Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC