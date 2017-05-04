Parishes refuse to sign liability waivers for Santa Cruz County Jail visits

Hold harmless: “I hereby agree to release and hold harmless the County, its officers, agents, employees, and volunteers for any claim for personal injuries and damage to property that I, or anyone claiming under me or on my behalf, may incur arising out of or in any manner related to the performance of voluntary services.” Defend the county: “I further agree to indemnify, hold harmless and defend the County, its officers, agents, employees, and volunteers from any and all claims, demands, actions, judgments, costs, attorney's fees and damages of any kind for liability which the County may incur arising out of or in any manner related to the performance of voluntary services.” SANTA CRUZ >> When a table fell on a volunteer's foot at Rountree Medium Facility three months ago, Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office assessed its liability for all noncontracted jail ... (more)

