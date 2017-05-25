Notice of Construction On and Near Pacific Avenue

The Downtown Small Cell Project is expected to begin construction on Monday, June 5, and continue weekdays through Tuesday, June 20, between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. This Verizon project will install fiber optic cable to cellular sites in two locations: Both the City of Santa Cruz and construction contractor Crown Castle apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and appreciate the public's understanding.

