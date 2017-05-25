Notice of Construction On and Near Pacific Avenue
The Downtown Small Cell Project is expected to begin construction on Monday, June 5, and continue weekdays through Tuesday, June 20, between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. This Verizon project will install fiber optic cable to cellular sites in two locations: Both the City of Santa Cruz and construction contractor Crown Castle apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and appreciate the public's understanding.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Santa Cruz City.
Add your comments below
Santa Cruz Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Heroin Highway - Map of heroin traffic in Santa... (May '10)
|18 hr
|incompetence
|49
|AA a cult (Aug '10)
|Thu
|Wrong
|25
|How does this work?
|May 23
|misbehaved
|3
|Huge tourism "stop" in Big Sur-loss of revenue ...
|May 23
|giant problem
|1
|Review: Highland Meadows Apartments (Apr '11)
|May 21
|MARIBEL
|1,035
|PVUSD may ask county for $30M loan (Apr '08)
|May 17
|Daddy 2
|5
|Does anyone remember a Richard Fisk
|May 16
|FMFRIH
|4
Find what you want!
Search Santa Cruz Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC