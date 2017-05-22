New dates set for Santa Cruz man accused in child-sex case

Accused child molester Shawn Michael Cox, 21, will appear in Santa Cruz County Superior Court June 1 to petition for his release after he allegedly had sex with 14- and 16-year-old girls, according to court documents. Cox, who lives in Santa Cruz, has pleaded not guilty to seven felonies: two charges of forced copulation; penetration with an object; possession of obscene material depicting a minor; use of obscene material; unlawful intercourse; and sex by force with a 14 year old, according to court documents.

