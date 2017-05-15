New Central Fire chief promoted amid ...

New Central Fire chief promoted amid discussions to merge with Aptos/La Selva fire departments

11 hrs ago Read more: Santa Cruz Sentinel

SANTA CRUZ >> As the Central Fire Protection District mulls consolidation with neighboring departments in Aptos, the Central Fire Board of Directors has promoted its interim chief to a permanent role. . Chief Steven Hall's draft five-year contract, which will be ratified at a board meeting in June, will pay roughly $195,000 with conditions that his role could change if the district merges with Aptos/La Selva Fire Protection District, Board Chairman Owen Miller said.

