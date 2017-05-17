Neurosurgeon to be arraigned in Santa Cruz County child-sex case
Dr. James Kohut, a former Palo Alto Medical Foundation neurosurgeon who was fired Monday from an Arkansas medical practice, will be arraigned Wednesday in Santa Cruz County Superior Court on suspicion of molesting five children, according to court documents. Courtesy Santa Cruz County Jail - Dr. James Kohut of Santa Cruz was arrested on Sunday, May 14, 2017 in connection with an investigation involving illegal sex acts with a child.
