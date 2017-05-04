More than 100 people participate in Senior Wish Day

Pete Vomvolakis, owner of The Hideout in Aptos, carries materials and equipment through Judy Massey's yard in Soquel on Saturday as he volunteers his building skills as part of Senior Wish Day. SOQUEL >> Rose Conn-Aitchinson couldn't reach the top of her fridge nor the shelves above it and she worried that her shower was leaking.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Santa Cruz Sentinel.