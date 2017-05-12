Milpitas council looks at wage theft ...

Milpitas council looks at wage theft ordinance

Milpitas City Council is asked on May 2 for an ordinance to be brought back at a future meeting that would penalize businesses already in or trying to come to Milpitas for wage theft. Courtesy of Santa Clara County Wage Theft Coalition After voting to increase the minimum wage to $15 by 2019, Milpitas officials are now looking to tackle wage theft in the city following examples of similar actions taken by other Bay Area cities like San Jose.

