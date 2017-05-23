Medical board asks court to suspend S...

Medical board asks court to suspend Santa Cruz surgeona s license amid child-sex case

8 hrs ago Read more: Santa Cruz Sentinel

SANTA CRUZ >> Accused child molester and Santa Cruz brain surgeon James Kohut is in jail but has the legal right to practice medicine if released, according to court documents filed by the Medical Board of California. The board, which issues, suspends and revokes medical licenses in California, fears the 57 year old could pose a “danger to the public health, safety and welfare if allowed to continue to practice medicine,” wrote Emily Brinkman, the deputy attorney general of the Medical Board of California.

