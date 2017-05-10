Lunch Hour Tours of Santa Cruz Construction Sites Offered May 22-25
The City of Santa Cruz is offering tours of current construction sites in celebration of National Public Works Week. These tours of East Cliff Drive Sidewalk/Sewer Relocation, Branciforte Creek Bicycle Pedestrian Bridge, Measure H Overlay Street Paving and Eastside Alley Sewer projects are free of charge Monday, May 22, through Thursday, May 25, from 12:15 to 12:45 p.m. On Monday, May 22, the community is invited to meet Senior Civil Engineer Steve Wolfman for a tour of the East Cliff Drive Sidewalk/Sewer Relocation, officially titled the East Cliff Emergency Repair Project .
