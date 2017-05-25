Letter: Where are 716 Darwin St.a s affordable units?
The city of Santa Cruz's 2007 voter-approved Measure O mandates that all new multi-unit housing built in the city must include some number of affordable units, whether for rent or for sale. 716 Darwin St. has no affordable units available for rent, and there's no public explanation as to why Measure O wasn't followed.
