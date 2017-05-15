Letter: We dona t want our town to be San Jose-by-the-Sea
Will we lose the Santa Cruz we know and love? Will the city's push for high-density rezoning on the “Corridors” Soquel Avenue, Water, Ocean and Mission streets pave the way for massive, unaffordable development and drive out our homegrown small businesses as has happened in other places? Worried about increased traffic and parking congestion, higher rents, more noise, less sunlight, impacts on water? If you don't want our historic seaside town turned into San Jose-by-the-Sea, if you want rezoning which enhances our historic neighborhoods and small businesses, show up this Thursday May 18 for the Planning Commission meeting 7 p.m. at City Hall.
