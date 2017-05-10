Letter: The real miracle is being abl...

Letter: The real miracle is being able to afford apartments

A letter bemoans the lack of low-cost development in the county and cites the Darwin Street apartments across from Staff of Life in Santa Cruz as miraculous for being built. Information from the realtor shows that rents there range from $2,523 to $2,600 per month for one-bedroom units and $2,765 to $3,716 for two bedrooms.

