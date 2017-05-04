Letter: Santa Cruz must address serious erosion issue

The Sentinel's May 2 article on unpermitted seawalls reports , “For decades, the city of Santa Cruz has ignored the California Coastal Commission's demands for a plan to manage West Cliff Drive's erosion, and now, the city may face fines.” The city's only response was from the city deputy manager who excused the city's decades of scofflawing to lack of money. Somehow the city found $15 million to pursue an errant desal plant, and on Tuesday voted to spend $140,000 more on that dead deal.

