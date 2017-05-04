Letter: Santa Cruz must address serious erosion issue
The Sentinel's May 2 article on unpermitted seawalls reports , “For decades, the city of Santa Cruz has ignored the California Coastal Commission's demands for a plan to manage West Cliff Drive's erosion, and now, the city may face fines.” The city's only response was from the city deputy manager who excused the city's decades of scofflawing to lack of money. Somehow the city found $15 million to pursue an errant desal plant, and on Tuesday voted to spend $140,000 more on that dead deal.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Santa Cruz Sentinel.
Add your comments below
Santa Cruz Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Thorium power plant-Wave of the future??
|10 hr
|Brotherly Love
|9
|Gay for Trump want throw down with North Korea
|10 hr
|Brotherly Love
|8
|Cops and Courts: March 31, 2009 (Mar '09)
|10 hr
|George Martin
|32
|Heroin Highway - Map of heroin traffic in Santa... (May '10)
|Thu
|Kelly
|43
|Grand jury indicts 13 alleged members of San Jo... (May '08)
|May 1
|Izzy
|117
|Thousands come out to WAMM Festival (Sep '08)
|Apr 29
|Brotherly Love
|242
|Review: Highland Meadows Apartments (Apr '11)
|Apr 28
|MELODY
|1,027
Find what you want!
Search Santa Cruz Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC