Letter: Proposed hotel to have negative effects
Did you know a proposed 60 room hotel raising a “domed tower” on Beach Hill that “does exceed a 36 foot height limit” with an unjustified exception - - was approved by the Santa Cruz City Planning Commission on May 4? Teri Cilley-Kruzic, executive director of Sunshine Villa, described the effect of the hotel's shadow on people suffering from Sundowner's Syndrome. Everyone living at Sunshine Villa enjoys the sun - from the outdoor courtyard and the second floor gazebo to the second and third floor viewing alcove featuring expansive views of the entire Monterey Bay from Lighthouse Point to Lovers' Point and Pacific Grove.
