Letter: Proposed hotel to have negati...

Letter: Proposed hotel to have negative effects

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Santa Cruz Sentinel

Did you know a proposed 60 room hotel raising a “domed tower” on Beach Hill that “does exceed a 36 foot height limit” with an unjustified exception - - was approved by the Santa Cruz City Planning Commission on May 4? Teri Cilley-Kruzic, executive director of Sunshine Villa, described the effect of the hotel's shadow on people suffering from Sundowner's Syndrome. Everyone living at Sunshine Villa enjoys the sun - from the outdoor courtyard and the second floor gazebo to the second and third floor viewing alcove featuring expansive views of the entire Monterey Bay from Lighthouse Point to Lovers' Point and Pacific Grove.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Santa Cruz Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Cruz Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Thorium power plant-Wave of the future?? 13 hr Brotherly Love 13
FAT Pat is lying on Indymanure again May 6 Brotherly Love 3
Another Liberal Crap Hole College to Scratch of... May 6 confused 1
Gay for Trump want throw down with North Korea May 5 Brotherly Love 8
News Cops and Courts: March 31, 2009 (Mar '09) May 5 George Martin 32
News Heroin Highway - Map of heroin traffic in Santa... (May '10) May 4 Kelly 43
News Grand jury indicts 13 alleged members of San Jo... (May '08) May 1 Izzy 117
See all Santa Cruz Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Cruz Forum Now

Santa Cruz Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Cruz Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Gunman
  3. Egypt
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Iran
 

Santa Cruz, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,365 • Total comments across all topics: 280,895,651

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC