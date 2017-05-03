Letter: New apartments dona t have affordable units
After more than a year of intrusive construction noise, I was finally able to tour the completed 15-unit, three- story apartment complex at 716 Darwin St. Units are for lease, with rentals ranging from a one bedroom in the mid-$2,000s to three bedrooms in the mid-$3,000s a month. To my dismay, I found not a single, affordable, low-income or senior-priced apartment offered in the over-sized building, as none were mandated for this complex by the Santa Cruz Planning Department, nor by the pro-development City Council.
