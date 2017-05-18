Letter: Krohn doesna t represent interests of Santa Cruz
On May 9 Santa Cruz councilmember Krohn praised the students who took over UCSC's Kerr Hall during a meeting of the city council. As reported by the Sentinel , these students were not “peaceful” in that they absolutely terrorized the staff working in Kerr Hall at the time.
