Letter: Keep the small-town qualities...

Letter: Keep the small-town qualities that we love

12 hrs ago

The Santa Cruz Planning Commission and City Council are heading down a path that threatens to destroy the very small-town qualities that make our community such a desirable place to live and visit. The proposed Corridor Rezoning plan incentivizes high-density developments up to 65-feet tall that will increase traffic, overwhelm infrastructure and violate principles in the general plan.

