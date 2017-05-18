Letter: Keep the small-town qualities that we love
The Santa Cruz Planning Commission and City Council are heading down a path that threatens to destroy the very small-town qualities that make our community such a desirable place to live and visit. The proposed Corridor Rezoning plan incentivizes high-density developments up to 65-feet tall that will increase traffic, overwhelm infrastructure and violate principles in the general plan.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Santa Cruz Sentinel.
Add your comments below
Santa Cruz Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looks like Trump is going to get impeached pret...
|19 hr
|before elected
|3
|PVUSD may ask county for $30M loan (Apr '08)
|Wed
|Daddy 2
|5
|Review: Highland Meadows Apartments (Apr '11)
|Wed
|JENNY
|1,030
|Does anyone remember a Richard Fisk
|May 16
|FMFRIH
|4
|Have you seen this women? MIssing woman search-...
|May 15
|missing woman
|1
|Another Liberal Crap Hole College to Scratch of...
|May 15
|teachers do henrys
|3
|Obama ousts Afghan commander McChrystal, replac... (Jun '10)
|May 12
|Putin warns T ramp
|20
Find what you want!
Search Santa Cruz Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC