Lee Fields & The Expressions Want to 'Make the World' Better w/ New Video
Lee Fields & The Expressions recently released Special Night on Big Crown Records and are proud to release the inspiring new video for milataristic funk anthem "Make The World". The video premiered at Paste this week along with a few thoughts from Lee on how the inspiration for the song and clip came to him in a dream.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Add your comments below
Santa Cruz Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looks like Trump is going to get impeached pret...
|10 hr
|before elected
|3
|PVUSD may ask county for $30M loan (Apr '08)
|Wed
|Daddy 2
|5
|Review: Highland Meadows Apartments (Apr '11)
|Wed
|JENNY
|1,030
|Does anyone remember a Richard Fisk
|May 16
|FMFRIH
|4
|Have you seen this women? MIssing woman search-...
|May 15
|missing woman
|1
|Another Liberal Crap Hole College to Scratch of...
|May 15
|teachers do henrys
|3
|Obama ousts Afghan commander McChrystal, replac... (Jun '10)
|May 12
|Putin warns T ramp
|20
Find what you want!
Search Santa Cruz Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC