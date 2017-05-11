How to turbocharge your iPhone photog...

How to turbocharge your iPhone photography

12 hrs ago

DxO, which started out as an image-processing software company, has developed a gadget called the DxO ONE that essentially replaces the camera built into the iPhone. With an image sensor as large as those typically found in high-end DSLR cameras but in a body that's smaller than a point-and-shoot, the ONE promises the best of all worlds - a miniature camera that's tied to a smartphone but offers much better pictures.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SiliconValley.com.

Santa Cruz, CA

