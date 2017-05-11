How to turbocharge your iPhone photography
DxO, which started out as an image-processing software company, has developed a gadget called the DxO ONE that essentially replaces the camera built into the iPhone. With an image sensor as large as those typically found in high-end DSLR cameras but in a body that's smaller than a point-and-shoot, the ONE promises the best of all worlds - a miniature camera that's tied to a smartphone but offers much better pictures.
Santa Cruz Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ticket's in the mail: Red-light cameras questioned (Mar '09)
|Wed
|Susan
|60
|Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06)
|Wed
|Well Well
|4,846
|Review: Highland Meadows Apartments (Apr '11)
|Wed
|WHY
|1,029
|Another Liberal Crap Hole College to Scratch of...
|May 6
|confused
|1
|Cops and Courts: March 31, 2009 (Mar '09)
|May 5
|George Martin
|32
|Heroin Highway - Map of heroin traffic in Santa... (May '10)
|May 4
|Kelly
|43
|Grand jury indicts 13 alleged members of San Jo... (May '08)
|May 1
|Izzy
|117
