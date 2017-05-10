Home + Garden Digest: UCSC to host gopher control workshop

Santa Cruz >> Learn how to control gophers, moles and ground squirrels in the home garden, landscape and on the small farm using non-toxic techniques that focus on exclusion at a workshop slated for 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, May 20, at the UCSC Farm. Thomas Wittman, founder and owner of Gophers Ltd. and an expert on vertebrate pest control, will lead the class.

