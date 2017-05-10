Home + Garden Digest: UCSC to host gopher control workshop
Santa Cruz >> Learn how to control gophers, moles and ground squirrels in the home garden, landscape and on the small farm using non-toxic techniques that focus on exclusion at a workshop slated for 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, May 20, at the UCSC Farm. Thomas Wittman, founder and owner of Gophers Ltd. and an expert on vertebrate pest control, will lead the class.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Santa Cruz Sentinel.
Add your comments below
Santa Cruz Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ticket's in the mail: Red-light cameras questioned (Mar '09)
|Wed
|Susan
|60
|Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06)
|Wed
|Well Well
|4,846
|Review: Highland Meadows Apartments (Apr '11)
|Wed
|WHY
|1,029
|Another Liberal Crap Hole College to Scratch of...
|May 6
|confused
|1
|Cops and Courts: March 31, 2009 (Mar '09)
|May 5
|George Martin
|32
|Heroin Highway - Map of heroin traffic in Santa... (May '10)
|May 4
|Kelly
|43
|Grand jury indicts 13 alleged members of San Jo... (May '08)
|May 1
|Izzy
|117
Find what you want!
Search Santa Cruz Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC