Home + Garden Digest: UCSC offers free guided tours of farm
Santa Cruz >> Enjoy a Sunday stroll at the 30-acre organic farm at UC Santa Cruz from 2-3:30 on May 7. Attendees can meet at the Louise Cain Gatehouse on the UCSC Farm. Free, guided public tours of the farm are offered on the first Sunday of the month, April through November.
