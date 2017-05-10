Home + Garden Digest: Flower Festival and Feast set for May 21

Santa Cruz >> The College of Botanical Healing Arts presents The Third Annual Flower Festival and Feast from 1-5 p.m. on May 21. Guests can celebrate at the gardens of a private Bonny Doon estate, and take part in a garden-to-table feast of edible flowers and essential oil-infused cuisine, catered by Jozseph Schultz of India Joze, The speaker will be John Steele, world plant explorer, who will share his adventures.

