Highway 17a s traffic, collisions increase as enforcement loosens
Inexperienced drivers tend to look at the car or road in front of them. Professional drivers look farther ahead.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Santa Cruz Sentinel.
Comments
Add your comments below
Santa Cruz Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Does anyone remember a Richard Fisk
|Sat
|FMFRIH
|1
|Obama ousts Afghan commander McChrystal, replac... (Jun '10)
|May 12
|Putin warns T ramp
|20
|Ticket's in the mail: Red-light cameras questioned (Mar '09)
|May 10
|Susan
|60
|Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06)
|May 10
|Well Well
|4,846
|Review: Highland Meadows Apartments (Apr '11)
|May 10
|WHY
|1,029
|Another Liberal Crap Hole College to Scratch of...
|May 6
|confused
|1
|Cops and Courts: March 31, 2009 (Mar '09)
|May 5
|George Martin
|32
Find what you want!
Search Santa Cruz Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC