Helicopter used to forecast saltwater intrusion in Santa Cruz County
Soquel Creek Water District workers check out the 3,700 square-foot electronic sensoring device - which will be towed by a helicopter - that Santa Cruz Mid-County Groundwater agency is using to map saltwater intrusion into underground aquifers. APTOS >> Emerging from the heavy fog with a staccato roar, a low-flying helicopter lowered a nearly 3,700-square-foot fiberglass frame onto Seascape Park Monday morning.
