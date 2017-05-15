Habitat proposes 12 affordable homes ...

Habitat proposes 12 affordable homes in Live Oak

Read more: Santa Cruz Sentinel

LIVE OAK >> Habitat for Humanity Monterey Bay is offering to build 13 affordable homes at 2340 Harper St. by 2023 if the county of Santa Cruz donates the 1.57-acre lot to keep the project cost to $4.04 million. The offer goes Tuesday to the county Board of Supervisors, which meets at 9 a.m. at 701 Ocean St. The county is required to dispose of the property acquired by its redevelopment agency and help meet the need for housing affordable to households at or below moderate income, which is $93,950 for a family of three.

