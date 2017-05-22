Guelaguetza becomes an official Santa Cruz tradition

LIVE OAK >> Born of an Azteca spirit of community and a spring ritual to honor the gods of the field for their generosity, Vive Oaxaca Guelaguetza has transformed into a uniquely Santa Cruz ritual of pride and identity over the past 12 years. On Sunday, more than 4,000 gathered in Harbor High's football field to celebrate Oaxaca and on a day Santa Cruz Mayor Cynthia Chase proclaimed as Senderos Vive Oaxaca Day.

