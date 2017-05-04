Goodwill to close Shoreline cosmetology school in Capitola
CAPITOLA >> Goodwill Central Coast plans to close the Shoreline School of Cosmetology at summer's end, shuttering a program acquired in 2001 from Wayne's College of Beauty that has trained scores of budding beauticians. It's a decision that saddens those connected with the school.
