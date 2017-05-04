Goodwill to close Shoreline cosmetolo...

Goodwill to close Shoreline cosmetology school in Capitola

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Santa Cruz Sentinel

CAPITOLA >> Goodwill Central Coast plans to close the Shoreline School of Cosmetology at summer's end, shuttering a program acquired in 2001 from Wayne's College of Beauty that has trained scores of budding beauticians. It's a decision that saddens those connected with the school.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Santa Cruz Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Cruz Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Thorium power plant-Wave of the future?? 5 hr i fight back 6
Gay for Trump want throw down with North Korea 5 hr just helping out 5
News Heroin Highway - Map of heroin traffic in Santa... (May '10) 5 hr Kelly 43
News Grand jury indicts 13 alleged members of San Jo... (May '08) May 1 Izzy 117
News Thousands come out to WAMM Festival (Sep '08) Apr 29 Brotherly Love 242
Review: Highland Meadows Apartments (Apr '11) Apr 28 MELODY 1,027
DBS Lost (Jul '12) Apr 27 Brotherly Love 106
See all Santa Cruz Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Cruz Forum Now

Santa Cruz Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Cruz Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. Egypt
 

Santa Cruz, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,564 • Total comments across all topics: 280,778,612

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC