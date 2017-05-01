Forecast calls for warm weather in Mo...

Forecast calls for warm weather in Monterey

14 hrs ago Read more: Santa Cruz Sentinel

SANTA CRUZ >> With record rainfall in the rearview mirror, the National Weather Service says the first heat event of the year will bring sunny skies and warm temperatures to the region this week. Santa Cruz reached 81 degrees Monday, Soquel got to 89, Bonny Doon topped out at 90 and Aptos was 74 degrees.

