Felton woman in critical condition after hit and run at Lighthouse Point in Santa Cruz

SANTA CRUZ >> A 62-year-old woman from Felton suffered critical injuries Monday night after she was struck by a San Jose man driving a red Buick LeSabre while she walked her dog across West Cliff Drive near Lighthouse Point in Santa Cruz. At approximately 8:30 pm, Santa Cruz police officers responded to a report of a potential hit and run to find the woman unconscious and bloodied in the roadway.

