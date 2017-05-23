Failed sewer lines drain to Santa Cruza s San Lorenzo River, homeowners urged to inspect aging pipes
SANTA CRUZ >> About once a month, the Santa Cruz Department of Public Works responds to an emergency call about a home's failed sewer line. As a result, the Coastal Watershed Council, a nonprofit that strives to protect watersheds in the Monterey Bay area, launched a campaign during an open house Wednesday to inform residents about the importance of checking sewer lines, keeping gutters dry and cleaning pet waste.
