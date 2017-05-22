End Santa Cruz City Manager Martin Be...

End Santa Cruz City Manager Martin Bernal's Cruel War On Those Without Housing

END SANTA CRUZ CITY MANAGER MARTIN BERNAL'S CRUEL WAR ON THOSE WITHOUT HOUSING Join us Tuesday, May 23rd at Santa Cruz City Hall - 809 Center Street,Santa Cruz, California 95060 - Dinner at 4:00 PM Sleep-out all night. - END THE BAN ON SLEEPING OUTSIDE FROM 11PM TO 8:30AM - Call City Manager Martin Bernal at 831-420-5010 or email him at mbernal [at] cityofsantacruz.com - - Santa Cruz Manager, Martin Bernal made a number of policy changes that are having a tragic impact on those without housing.

