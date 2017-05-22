END SANTA CRUZ CITY MANAGER MARTIN BERNAL'S CRUEL WAR ON THOSE WITHOUT HOUSING Join us Tuesday, May 23rd at Santa Cruz City Hall - 809 Center Street,Santa Cruz, California 95060 - Dinner at 4:00 PM Sleep-out all night. - END THE BAN ON SLEEPING OUTSIDE FROM 11PM TO 8:30AM - Call City Manager Martin Bernal at 831-420-5010 or email him at mbernal [at] cityofsantacruz.com - - Santa Cruz Manager, Martin Bernal made a number of policy changes that are having a tragic impact on those without housing.

