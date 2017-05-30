Ellen Bass Loves Repetition
For thirty years, the poet Ellen Bass has taken the same walk almost every day, on West Cliff Drive, a road along the ocean in Santa Cruz, California. Friends and family have teased her for being stuck in her ways, so she wrote the poem "Ode to Repetition," about taking the same walk, listening to the same songs, and doing the same daily tasks, as life marches toward its end.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WNYC-AM New York.
Add your comments below
Santa Cruz Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Highland Meadows Apartments (Apr '11)
|Sun
|MARIBEL
|1,040
|Should CA start their own universal health program
|May 28
|Ronny
|1
|From zero to Zero Motorcycles (Mar '09)
|May 27
|Kw2work
|11
|Heroin Highway - Map of heroin traffic in Santa... (May '10)
|May 26
|incompetence
|49
|AA a cult (Aug '10)
|May 25
|Wrong
|25
|How does this work?
|May 23
|misbehaved
|3
|Huge tourism "stop" in Big Sur-loss of revenue ...
|May 23
|giant problem
|1
Find what you want!
Search Santa Cruz Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC