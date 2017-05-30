Ellen Bass Loves Repetition

For thirty years, the poet Ellen Bass has taken the same walk almost every day, on West Cliff Drive, a road along the ocean in Santa Cruz, California. Friends and family have teased her for being stuck in her ways, so she wrote the poem "Ode to Repetition," about taking the same walk, listening to the same songs, and doing the same daily tasks, as life marches toward its end.

