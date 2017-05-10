East Cliff Emergency Repair Project Has Begun
The City of Santa Cruz has begun the East Cliff Emergency Repair Project to remove a portion of a damaged concrete sack wall and relocate 150 feet of failing handrail, sidewalk and sanitary sewer line away from the coastal bluff along the south side of East Cliff Drive near Alhambra Avenue. Traffic and parking are impacted near the project during construction which is expected to be completed in early June.
