Doctor, nurses charged in California with child sexual abuse
This undated photo provided by the Watsonville Police Department shows Rashel Brandon. Brandon, a Dominican Hospital nurse, was arrested in Watsonville, Calif, May 9, 2017, and has been charged with eight felony counts of child sex abuse, including sodomy, oral copulation, and forcing lewd acts.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Greenwich Citizen.
Add your comments below
Santa Cruz Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looks like Trump is going to get impeached pret...
|15 hr
|before elected
|3
|PVUSD may ask county for $30M loan (Apr '08)
|Wed
|Daddy 2
|5
|Review: Highland Meadows Apartments (Apr '11)
|Wed
|JENNY
|1,030
|Does anyone remember a Richard Fisk
|May 16
|FMFRIH
|4
|Have you seen this women? MIssing woman search-...
|May 15
|missing woman
|1
|Another Liberal Crap Hole College to Scratch of...
|May 15
|teachers do henrys
|3
|Obama ousts Afghan commander McChrystal, replac... (Jun '10)
|May 12
|Putin warns T ramp
|20
Find what you want!
Search Santa Cruz Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC