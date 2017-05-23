Doctor, 2 Nurses Jailed Without Bail After Child Sex Videos Emerge
California neurosurgeon and 2 nurses could spend the rest of their lives behind bars if highly disturbing allegations of child sex abuse prove true. James Kohut, MD, 57, has been jailed without bail in Santa Cruz, Calif., accused of engaging in various sex acts with a boy and a girl younger than 10, and a boy younger than 14. He faces 10 felony charges in all, 6 of which carry potential life sentences.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Outpatient Surgery Magazine.
Add your comments below
Santa Cruz Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Heroin Highway - Map of heroin traffic in Santa... (May '10)
|10 hr
|Texashomie
|44
|How does this work?
|Tue
|misbehaved
|3
|Huge tourism "stop" in Big Sur-loss of revenue ...
|Tue
|giant problem
|1
|Review: Highland Meadows Apartments (Apr '11)
|May 21
|MARIBEL
|1,035
|PVUSD may ask county for $30M loan (Apr '08)
|May 17
|Daddy 2
|5
|Does anyone remember a Richard Fisk
|May 16
|FMFRIH
|4
|Have you seen this women? MIssing woman search-...
|May 15
|missing woman
|1
Find what you want!
Search Santa Cruz Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC