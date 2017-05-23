Doctor, 2 Nurses Jailed Without Bail After Child Sex Videos Emerge

California neurosurgeon and 2 nurses could spend the rest of their lives behind bars if highly disturbing allegations of child sex abuse prove true. James Kohut, MD, 57, has been jailed without bail in Santa Cruz, Calif., accused of engaging in various sex acts with a boy and a girl younger than 10, and a boy younger than 14. He faces 10 felony charges in all, 6 of which carry potential life sentences.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Outpatient Surgery Magazine.