Debora Wade: More property owners, fewer rights

If you own a property in Santa Cruz, you have a right to build on that property, as long as your project complies with zoning and planning codes. However, if your property is owned by multiple owners, then you have fewer rights, especially if one of your co-owners submits a project without your approval.

