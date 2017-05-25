Custom Shop at Santa Cruz Garage Sale Weekend June 3-4
Dozens of households are registered for the City of Santa Cruz Garage Sale Weekend, June 3-4, with more expected to sign up over the next few days. The annual event promoting reuse, repair and resale opportunities, offers shoppers an online Garage Sale Treasure Map for locating specific items and mapping their route.
