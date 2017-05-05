Cops and Courts May 5, 2017: Santa Cruz jury convicts Fresno man in murder case

A jury convicted a 26-year-old Fresno man of second-degree murder Wednesday for the 2014 vehicular death of his 24-year-old ex-girlfriend on Graham Hill Road, an assistant district attorney said. Marquis Edwards, 26, also was found guilty of evading a peace officer causing death, evading a peace officer against traffic and driving on a suspended license, Assistant District Attorney Greg Peinado said Thursday.

