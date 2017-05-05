Cops and Courts May 5, 2017: Santa Cruz jury convicts Fresno man in murder case
A jury convicted a 26-year-old Fresno man of second-degree murder Wednesday for the 2014 vehicular death of his 24-year-old ex-girlfriend on Graham Hill Road, an assistant district attorney said. Marquis Edwards, 26, also was found guilty of evading a peace officer causing death, evading a peace officer against traffic and driving on a suspended license, Assistant District Attorney Greg Peinado said Thursday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Santa Cruz Sentinel.
Add your comments below
Santa Cruz Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Thorium power plant-Wave of the future??
|2 hr
|Brotherly Love
|7
|Gay for Trump want throw down with North Korea
|2 hr
|Brotherly Love
|6
|Heroin Highway - Map of heroin traffic in Santa... (May '10)
|19 hr
|Kelly
|43
|Grand jury indicts 13 alleged members of San Jo... (May '08)
|May 1
|Izzy
|117
|Thousands come out to WAMM Festival (Sep '08)
|Apr 29
|Brotherly Love
|242
|Review: Highland Meadows Apartments (Apr '11)
|Apr 28
|MELODY
|1,027
|DBS Lost (Jul '12)
|Apr 27
|Brotherly Love
|106
Find what you want!
Search Santa Cruz Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC